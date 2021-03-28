Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Launched in India Check Specification Features Expected Price and More

Another brilliant product is all set to give a very genuine experience to all the people tomorrow. The most prominent company Xiaomi is ready to give you a very massive product to bring a very genuine enthusiasm among users. All the tech lovers will get a very genuine gift on the beautiful occasion of the Holi because Xiaomi will be launching Mi Smart Band 6 on 29th March 2021. Everyone waiting for it because many people want to get another brilliant piece of technology to make their life more easy and smart. The company already contains such a huge fanbase and now the users are waiting for it.

The company officially announced the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6 on its Twitter account. After seeing the image of Mi Smart Band 6 then it is cleared that the design of the new model will be similar to its Mi Band 5. The smartwatch will be coming with a rubber strap. This time, the screen of the smartwatch appears larger than before. So, it will be extremely awesome to wear the brilliant product of the company. Xiaomi is all set to increase the engagement of the users towards the official website of the company.

If we talk about the screen of the upcoming Mi Band 6 then it will feature a 1.1-inch display with the same design as the Mi Band 5. Some other and awesome specifications of the smartwatch are 19 new exercise modes, a SpO2 sensor, and a built-in GPS. Also, the Mi Band 6 will be featuring Pomodoro Timer with a time management method that keeps you away from the notifications for almost 25 minutes. The smartwatch is all set to make its grand launch on 29th March 2021 to get a very genuine and superb experience to all the users who love to use smart technology.

After checking all the specifications, the users only looking forward to a single detail which is the price of the product. So, this time, the company offering its product at a very decent price range because the company wants to increase its sale on this beautiful occasion of Holi. The expected price of Mi Band 6 is set to Rs. 2,900-3,600. Otherwise, the company has not revealed the actual price yet. Tomorrow, everyone will get all the details without any hesitation. If you want to buy it then it will be available in various online stores as well as the official website of Xiaomi. So, stay connected with us to get more interesting details.