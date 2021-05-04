Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s will be sold in minutes as soon as it is launched on May 13

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has recently launched Redmi Note series smartphones, now a new edition is going to be done in Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi’s next smartphone Redmi Note 10s will be launched in India on 13 May.

The Redmi Note 10s will be introduced on May 13 at 12 noon, in the teaser released by the company, the performance and camera of this phone have been highlighted. This smartphone will have a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus Amoled display, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset will be given in Redmi Note 10s, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be provided with this smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10s will be given four rear cameras, of which the primary lens is 64 megapixels, the other is an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens. A 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor have been given. For selfie, it has a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 10s has a 5,000mAh battery and also has 33W fast charging support.