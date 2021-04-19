Xiong Jing Nan far from done making history, promises ‘upgraded Panda’

2020 was a yr wealthy with new experiences for everybody around the globe. Regardless of her standing as an already historic determine and champion, that was magnified for “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan.

As ONE Championship 125-pound strawweight champion and China’s first-ever main MMA world champion, Xiong entered this previous yr coming off of solely her second profession loss in 17 outings. The 2019 defeat got here in her epic champion vs. champion rematch with ONE atomweight titleholder Angela Lee the place Xiong tried to change into a dual-division champion.

“2020 was an unforgettable, very troublesome yr,” Xiong informed MyMMANews. “Although it was laborious, I acquired extra me-time than ever. I believed deeply about all the things – completely happy or unhappy, up and down. So it’s actually helped me develop, truly.

“I had stress not solely from the Angela Lee [rematch] however stress from each struggle I’m in. As a result of I all the time wish to be the very best one in ONE Championship so sure, I feel I needed to rebound. That struggle I misplaced to Angela, I feel I might have executed higher to ensure I don’t have any regrets in any subsequent occasion. I’ve been coaching very, very laborious daily since then. I are available fine condition and make myself mentally robust as properly. I’m trying ahead not solely to battle Angela Lee once more however compete in opposition to different abilities on the planet. As a result of I really like a problem – particularly a tricky one.”

Not solely was Xiong trying to do one thing uncommon by rebounding off a loss whereas nonetheless having a title, however she did so after leaving her longtime fitness center of Bali MMA for Singaporean powerhouse, Evolve MMA. That alone is a large enough transition, particularly for a longtime champion.

Nevertheless, the Jining, Shandong native shook issues up amidst a world pandemic which made the transition struggles even higher. Limitation and coaching restrictions had been necessary, and no sparring was executed for the following struggle. Being the champion she is, it in the end didn’t matter.

In her lone struggle of the yr, Xiong rematched the girl she beat to change into champion, Tiffany Teo. This time round, their October conflict noticed all 5 rounds utilized however the outcome remained the identical – “and nonetheless” for one in all China’s best.

“I actually loved on a regular basis coaching in Bali MMA,” Xiong mentioned. “It’s one of many memorable moments in my life. However Evolve has a whole lot of world-famous athletes and coaches. All of them have completely different expertise, particularly wrestling, BJJ, and floor management expertise. These are what I would like to enhance myself as a result of I was a boxer. I have to work laborious on floor combating strategies, that’s what impressed me to maneuver to Evolve.

“I feel as a result of I left my residence on the age of 11, I used to be used to the entire atmosphere your complete time. So when the primary time went to Evolve, sure it was troublesome for me due to the entire new atmosphere and the entire new completely different expertise. Like I mentioned for the bottom coaching. However I’m an impartial lady, I’m a giant lady now.”

No matter performing properly sufficient to safe a unanimous resolution nod, the champion wasn’t all too glad along with her win. Xiong believes the constraints put a damper on her preparation and that was seen together with Teo admittedly having improved lots since their preliminary 2018 assembly.

With 2021 totally in movement as we strategy quarter two, the vicious striker is now allowed to not less than spar as Singapore’s COVID-19 standing has improved. That’s simply one of many many features that has her thrilled to get again in motion comparatively shortly.

On Could 28, Xiong Jing Nan will etch her identify deeper into the MMA historical past books when she headlines ONE Championship’s first all-women’s occasion; ONE: Empower. In doing so, she takes on BJJ ace, Michelle Nicolini.

Coincidentally, the pair has lots in frequent as they’re each the one two fighters to have handed the aforementioned Lee a loss. Accompany that with the truth that Nicolini has been an Evolve BJJ coach, Xiong is past excited for all the things about this matchup.

Oh, then there’s additionally the large match that will get kicked off that very same evening…

“I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched about ONE: Empower as a result of it’s an all-women’s card and I’m the primary occasion that evening,” Xiong mentioned. “So I’ve been working very laborious on enhancing my floor management to make myself a extra aggressive champ and I really feel I could make a whole lot of progress, be stronger and extra highly effective than ever.

“I wish to showcase my wrestling and floor combating expertise to followers on this occasion. Followers who witness this occasion will notice that Xiong Jing Nan shouldn’t be solely good at boxing but in addition has different first rate stuff. Though you by no means know what’s going to occur within the circle, I promise I’ll do my greatest to complete the evening in superior vogue, as quick as attainable.

“I feel I can be part of the atomweight Grand Prix too!” Xiong excitedly added. “I’m eager about competing with the eight ladies. As for a prediction, I feel the Korean athlete [Seo Hee Ham] and Stamp Fairtex can have an amazing [potential] struggle.”

By way of accomplishments, influence, and inspiration, Xiong Jing Nan could also be one of many extra underappreciated achievers MMA has seen so far. Her place in historical past is solidified and slowly getting increasingly more acknowledged.

ONE: Empower is a good subsequent step in including to the legacy of one in all China’s favourite combating daughters. Unsurprisingly, she isn’t placing a ceiling on her all-time greatness potential because the hopefulness of a pursuit of that second title nonetheless lingers.

“After all, I do wish to compete in opposition to Angela Lee once more,” Xiong expressed. “Even when I’ve to maneuver all the way down to atomweight, I nonetheless wish to face Angela. Final time I don’t suppose I did adequate however now I’ve extra weapons than ever. I’m way more highly effective, a a lot completely different ‘Panda,’ an upgraded ‘Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan. So I can take her down simply subsequent time we meet within the circle, I promise.”

Drake Riggs

