Xtreme Fighting Championships Tournament Action Continues At XFC 44 With Lightweight And Welterweight Semifinals

Xtreme Combating Championships will host XFC 44 on Might 28 in Des Moines, IA, and can function the Semifinal Rounds of each the XFC Light-weight and Welterweight Tournaments, LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports activities 2.

The matchups have been set following the action-packed Quarterfinal Spherical at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Ohio’s Damonte Robinson (6-1-1) replaces Michigan’s Kenny Cross (12-3) within the Light-weight Semifinal matchup towards Canadian Tom O’Connor (9-1) after Cross was compelled to withdraw attributable to harm.

Light-weight Semifinals

Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs.Scott Hudson (12-5)

Tom O’Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)

Welterweight Semifinals

LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)

Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)

XFC President Myron Molotky: “We’re extraordinarily excited in regards to the Semifinal Spherical of match bouts that we’ve obtained on deck for XFC 44. These are eight of essentially the most thrilling, athletic and harmful fighters within the sport, they usually’re able to put all of it on the road within the Hexagon.”