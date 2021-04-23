Xtreme Fighting Championships Unveils Main Card For XFC 44 On May 28 In Des Moines, LIVE On FOX Deportes And FOX Sports 2

The Xtreme Preventing Championships 44 Foremost Card has been finalized, as Andre “The Asian Sensation” Soukhamthath returns to the Hexagon to battle Jose “El Teco” Quinonez within the Foremost Occasion of XFC 44 on Might 28 in Des Moines, IA. Additionally on the Foremost Card, XFC introduced in the present day, Chris “Beast Boy” Barnett and Brett “Huge Canine” Martin collide in a battle of hard-hitting heavyweights, and Austin Bashi takes on Emanuel Pugh in a battle of two of the game’s most fun younger bantamweights.

These three action-packed bouts, together with the Semifinals of the XFC Light-weight and Welterweight Tournaments, will air LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports activities 2. The Preliminary Card will air LIVE on XFCTV.com.

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez

Andre “The Asian Sensation” Soukhamthath has been competing on the worldwide stage since 2017. Some of the achieved fighters to hail from New England, this American High Staff fighter showcased his glorious placing in his three-round victory over Guilherme Faria within the Foremost Occasion of XFC 43 in Atlanta. Eight of Soukhamthath’s wins are by knockout, and he has three submission victories on his resume.

Jose “El Teco” Quinonez has been combating on the worldwide stage since 2014. Quinonez completely embodies the toughness and ferociousness that his fellow Mexican fighters have entered the historical past books for. Quinonez is considered one in all Latin America’s most electrical fighters, and he’s excited to make use of XFC’s worldwide platform to ascertain himself as a celebrity because the XFC continues to spend money on Mexico and Latin America.

Chris Barnett vs. Brett Martin

Chris “Beast Boy” Barnett has lengthy been considered probably the greatest unsigned fighters on the planet; he’s excited to dwell as much as some lofty expectations when he enters the XFC’s Hexagon. Barnett boasts a formidable document of 21-6 on the power of six straight wins, with victories around the globe. The hard-hitting Florida fighter can be gunning for his seventeenth knockout on combat evening.

Brett “Huge Canine” Martin is without doubt one of the finest younger American heavyweight prospects in years. The smothering Michigan fighter is 9-1 with 5 straight victories. He’s the reigning heavyweight champion for Legacy Preventing Alliance and Lights Out Championship, however he’s able to showcase his expertise on the XFC’s international platform.

Austin Bashi vs. Emanuel Pugh

Austin Bashi tries to enhance to 3-0 as an expert within the XFC Hexagon after spectacular victories at XFC 43 in Atlanta and YoungGuns 1 in Shawnee, OK. The fast-rising Michigan fighter is rapidly establishing himself as one of many greatest stars within the XFC ecosystem.

Emanuel “Memnon Warrior” Pugh is making his extremely anticipated skilled debut. The extremely touted Roufosport athlete is hungry to dwell as much as excessive expectations after beforehand being acknowledged as one in all United States’ most fun newbie prospects.

Light-weight Semifinals

Kurt Holobaugh vs. “Good-looking” Scott Hudson

Kurt Holobaugh returns to the XFC Hexagon after his jaw-dropping, 26-second KO victory over Joziro Boye of their Quarterfinal matchup at XFC 43 in Atlanta. Representing Louisiana, 15 of Holobaugh’s 18 wins are by stoppage (six knockouts, 9 submissions). Holobaugh was a late substitute for an injured fighter within the match, however he’s rapidly confirmed to be one of many subject’s most harmful rivals.

Canadian “Good-looking” Scott Hudson superior to the Semifinals with a smothering victory over D’Juan Owens at XFC 43. The hard-nosed Ontario product has received 5 straight heading into his bout with Holobaugh. Six of the previous hockey participant’s wins are by end (4 knockouts, two submissions).

Tom “Huge Nasty” O’Connor vs. Damonte Robinson

Canadian Tom “Huge Nasty” O’Connor takes purpose at his tenth straight victory after most not too long ago scoring a third-round KO over Jose Caceres at XFC 43. The well-rounded, tough-nosed Alberta fighter has confirmed to be probably the most gritty fighters within the sport, taking out his previous 4 opponents within the third spherical of their bouts.

Damonte Robinson jumped on the alternative to step in for the injured Kenny “The Boss” Cross. Representing Ohio, Robinson has confirmed to be probably the most thrilling younger fighters within the sport as he takes purpose at his fifth stoppage victory in Des Moines, IA.

Welterweight Semifinals

LaRue Burley vs. Carson Hardman

LaRue “The Cannibal” Burley superior to the Semifinals with a gritty, third-round submission victory over Alejandro Sanchez at XFC 43 in Atlanta. The hard-hitting Arizona fighter boasts a 10-4 document on the power of back-to-back victories. Burley began his profession with six straight wins, together with a TKO over NCAA Division I nationwide champion Bubba Jenkins.

Quick starter Carson “The Good Storm” Hardman used his heavy fingers to attain a first-round KO over Steven Newell in Quarterfinals motion at XFC 43. Representing Utah, Hardman has taken out consecutive opponents by first-round KO. Eight of Hardman’s 9 wins are by stoppage, together with six within the first spherical.

Ryan Dickson vs. Bobby Nash

Lengthy considered one in all Canada’s finest fighters, Ryan Dickson earned his spot within the Semifinals with a super-impressive, 54-second submission over Mike Hill at XFC 43. The entire well-rounded Ontario fighter’s wins are by stoppage (9 submissions, two knockouts).

Bobby “Nashty” Nash cashed his ticket to the Semifinals with a jaw-dropping, first-round KO over Spencer Jebb at XFC 43. The previous standout Michigan State wrestler is using excessive with back-to-back, first-round KO wins. Ten of Nash’s 11 victories are by stoppage, together with six within the first spherical.