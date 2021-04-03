Y Telugu Movie 2021 Relesed On Ott AHA, Check Review, Story, Plot, IMDB Rating

AND is a forthcoming Indian Telugu film which is helmed by Baalu Adusus, and is produced by Yerukonda Raghu Ram, Srinivas Vegi, and Murali Maturu. The music composer in the film is Vikas Badisa and the script credit goes to Baalu Adususmili. The movie is based on the genre drama. The Y is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2021.

Trailer of the film Y:-

The trailer of the film is 1 minute 45 seconds long in which we can see ” a male lead actor is a wise man who fought for the rights of the commoners. He is intelligent and knows how to provide justice and rights to the commoners. But the politicians use to create problems in his ways. But he doesn’t stop and continues the fight for the rights of people. And he is in the love with a beautiful girl.”

The storyline of the film Y:-

The story is based on a murder mystery that is gonna be solved by a mastermind game changer.

The entire cast of the film Y:-

Sriram

Rahul Ramakrishna

Akshaya Chander

Gemini Suresh

TNR

Raghu Babu

Katthi Mahesh

Deviyani Sher

Hulk Hemanth

Releasing Date and Streaming Platform of the film Y:-

The movie is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2021. The streaming platform is AHA App.

Know about AHA App:-

It is the most popular app for south Indian series and films. It is the best video streaming app. The app is highly popular among Telugu youngsters. The app is established on March 25, 2020. Allu Arvind is the founder of the AHA. The headquarters is in Telangana. Hence the app was found on 8th February 2020. The app fetches content such as crime, thriller, romance and etc. The founder of the app has told that he has been grown up with the digital environment thus this motivates him to launch the app.

Poster of movie Y:-

The poster is extremely intense and lucrative in which we see both the actors in an enormous look. It also carries the name of the movie along with the streaming platform. The poster is in black and white in color.