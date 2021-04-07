LATEST

YA Sci-fi Thriller ‘Voyagers’ Doesn’t Quite Take Off – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
YA Sci-fi Thriller 'Voyagers' Doesn't Quite Take Off - Tech Kashif

The most surprising thing about Voyagers, a sci-fi thriller about a group of young adults who have been tasked with travelling to and repopulating a new planet, is that it isnt based on a Young Adult book series. Writer and director Neil Burger, who was also behind the Divergent films apparently decided to cut out the Intellectual Property middleman and make his own YA statement. That said, it does borrow heavily from quite a few other sources, with shades of Lord of the Flies, The Giver, Enders Game, Euphoria and any number of space madness films.

With a cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, Chante Adams, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell, nice-looking production design and a fast-moving plot, its a very watchable film. It also unfortunately suffers from the same problems as some of its IP-brethren – it is dreadfully serious, fails to make the audience care very much about anyone involved and feels like its the first book in a series when all is said and done.

Set in the near future, Voyagers dumps vague information about earths deteriorating condition and a plan to send a group of people to another planet to start life anew. Since the journey is 86-years-long, itll be the grandchildren of the initial explorers. So they genetically engineer a group of racially diverse, suspiciously attractive geniuses for this first generation and shoot them off into space as young kids with only Colin Farrells Richard there to raise and monitor and counsel them. What could possibly go wrong with this terribly hasty plan?

Well, it certainly doesnt help that a few years into the journey Whiteheads Zac and Sheridans Christopher discover that theyre all being drugged to suppress their hormones and keep everyone semi-robotically focused on the mission instead shacking up with their crewmates. When they decide to stop taking the blue drink that its been hidden in, Zac turns immediately into a feral sex predator with an obsessive focus on Depps Sela. Soon enough everyone stops taking the blue and after Richard is hurt in an accident and theres no supervision anymore, the ship devolves into a chaotic jumble of raging hormones, power struggles and paranoia and The Lord of the Flies parallels really start to take over. Theres even a Piggy-like character and a moment where a riled-up faction of the crew starts chanting Kill! Oh, the crew also starts to wonder whether theres an alien aboard, as if there wasnt already enough to chew on.

Voyagers has lofty ambitions and big, cliched questions about purpose, but one of the main problems is that it doesnt do a great job of establishing its own characters. Part of that is likely due to the blue which makes everyone docile and emotion-free, but even after they stop taking it, the few characters who get personalities are painted with such broad strokes that theres nothing to hold onto. Only Zac gets a real transformation, but theres also no nuance to him. Hes a bad guy and a potential rapist with no discernable charisma, and its totally unclear why any portion of the crew would choose to follow him instead of the level-headed Christopher. Also, while the crew is quite racially diverse, 95% of the film is still laser focused on four white leads.

Its the kind of premise that you can imagine would have been better served by a limited series with time to get to know and like at least some of the characters so that there are some stakes. We should be upset by Zacs villainous devolution and torn by who might be the better leader. We should know more than three of the characters names and care when people start dying. Voyagers is simply a semi-effective thriller with about as much emotional intelligence as its lab-produced, hormone-controlled, sequestered youngsters.

Voyagers, a Lionsgate release in theaters Friday, has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for violence, some strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief strong language. Running time: 108 minutes. Two stars out of four.

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
741
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
740
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
737
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
730
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
717
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
716
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
675
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
632
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
598
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
593
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top