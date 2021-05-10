Yaaradi Nee Mohini 10th May 2021 Written Update: Janani is pregnant

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Uthra imagines that the family celebrates her birthday in her biggest way. Later, she realizes that it was a dream. She feds up when the family doesn’t remember her birthday. She feels lonely. She remembers her past and wants to meet her grandmother. Uthra goes and meets Muthurasan. Muthurasan avoids Uthra when she comes closer to talk. Muthurasan sends Uthra to Vennila. Vennila is busy in the kitchen. She approaches Vennila to get permission. Vennila is not ready to listen to her. She sends her away.

Uthra gets fed up when no one is ready to listen to her. She comes out of the kitchen regretful. Rudra notices Uthra changed her behavior. Rudra questions Uthra. Uthra reminds quietly when Rudra questions. Rudra urges her to share. Uthra refuses. Rudra says I am your sister share your problem with me. Uthra hesitates to share her grief with Rudra. Rudra doesn’t like to see Uthra sorrowfully. Rudra compels Uthra to shares her problem. Rudra says you don’t need to share if you don’t consider me as your sister. Rudra shows an angry face towards Uthra. Uthra says I want to see my grandmother. Rudra goes to Muthurasan and asks permission to meet Uthra grandmother on behalf of Uthra.

Muthurasan refuses and tells Rudra to asks Uthra. Uthra says you were busy with work when I came here to ask permission. Muthurasan tells Uthra to call her grandmother. Uthra calls her grandmother. She didn’t take the call. Muthurasan tells her to call once again. She didn’t take the call. She feels sad when her grandmother doesn’t take the call. Muthurasan tells Uthra to close her eyes. Muthurasan tells Uthra to call her grandmother. Uthra calls her grandmother. She didn’t come when Uthra calls her. Muthurasan tells Uthra to call her aloud. Uthra’s grandmother and Muthurasan’s family come in front of Uthra.

Uthra hugs her grandmother. Muthurasan and his family convey the wishes to Uthra. Uthra feels elated when the family conveys a happy birthday. Swetha and her allies watching this from the upstairs. Muthurasan tells Karthik to arrange a birthday party for Uthra. The family is on cloud nine. Swetha is jealous when the family is on cloud nine. Swetha plans to spoil their mood so she provokes Poongothai against Muthurasan.

Poongothai goes towards Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells Karthik to make the arrangements. Poongothai asks Muthurasan why should you spend the money on an orphan child. Muthurasan is in a fit of rage. Poongothai calls Uthra an orphan child. Uthra cries. Muthurasan lashes out at Poongothai. Poongothai argues with Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells her to leave the place. Swetha becomes overjoyed when. Muthurasan argues. Muthurasan says Poongothai that someone is provoking to speak, leave the place. She calls Uthra an orphan. Muthurasan loses his calm and going to beat her. Poongothai fears the worst and leaves the place. Muthurasan comforts Uthra. Janani vomits. Janani suspects that she is pregnant. Gowtham is unaware of that and invites her to the hospital.

with this, the episode ends.