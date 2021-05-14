Yaaradi Nee Mohini 14th May 2021 Written Update: Gowtham parents visit Muthurasan’s home

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Kalai praises Vennila for her good nature. Vennila feels guilty so she decides to talk to Maruthu. Vennila meets Maruthu and tells him to accept Kalai. Maruthu accuses Vennila of the happenings in Kalai’s life. Vennila requests him to accept Kalai. Maruthu puts forth a condition before Vennila as Vennila requests him to accept Kalai. Maruthu tells Vennila to steps out from Kalai’s life. He tells Vennila not to contact Kalai in any circumstances. Maruthu says if you are ready to leave Kalai, I will accept Kalai as my wife and lead our life happily. Vennila gets hurt. Vennila thinks that if I stepped out she may get a good life. Vennila decides to leave. Vennila asks Maruthu if I stepped out from her life you will accept her. Maruthu tells Vennila to stepped out of Kalai’s life and goes.

Kalai spots Vennila and Maruthu. Vennila is upset. Kalai asks Vennila what happened. Vennila says if I stepped out from your life he will accept you. Kalai says you are my everything how will I leave you and cries. Vennila screams. Kalai says if he accepts I have to obey Swetha. I have to help her with bad deeds too. Kalai says I hope that one day all will change, Maruthu will accept me from the bottom of his heart. I look forward to that day. Vennila cries. Kalai pacifies Vennila.

On the other hand, Muthurasan recalled today’s event. Vennila comes to the room. Muthurasan is in deep thinking. Vennila calls Muthurasan. Muthurasan says I recalled today’s event. Vennila shares her grief with Muthurasan. Vennila talks about Kalai’s life to Muthurasan. Muthurasan comforts Vennila. Muthurasan says Poongothai, Maruthu are spoiling their life.

Vennila says it would be nice if Kalai has a baby. Muthurasan pacifies Vennila. Muthurasan fears that Swetha will create trouble. He worries about how I will tackle the problem. Later, they go to sleep. The next day, Gowtham’s parents come to Muthurasan’s home to see Janani. Muthurasan and his family welcome Gowtham’s parents. Gowtham’s parents are happy to know that Janani is pregnant. They share their happiness with Muthurasan. They want to see their daughter-in-law. Muthurasan calls Gowtham and Janani.

Gowtham loves Janani. The family looks at them when Gowtham cares for Janani. Swetha is jealous when Gowtham cares for Janani. Janani is surprised to see Gowtham’s parents. Gowtham parents congrats Janani and Gowtham. Kalai welcomes Gowtham’s parents. Swetha, Maurthu, Poongothai look at them from the balcony. Muthurasan says to Gowtham’s parents that we are happy that Janani is pregnant. Swetha taunts Janani. Poongothai argues with Swetha when she taunts Janani. She talks in favor of Janani. Poongothani goes and joins with them.

Gowtham’s parents arrange a small function for Janani. The family is on could nine. Poongothai is eager to participate in that function. Swetha notices Poongothai changed behavior and plans to spoil the function; with this, the episode ends.