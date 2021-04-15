Yaaradi Nee Mohini 15th April 2021 Written Update: Vennila and Swetha announce the name for their babies

LATEST

Right this moment the episode begins with Karthik rebukes Swetha who calls for to do the naming ceremony for her child. Muthurasan refuses to do for her child. Swetha says that is your child. Karthik tells her to swear past the kid. Swetha swears past the kid that he’s the kid of Muthruasan. The household is shocked when Swetha swears past the kid. Swetha takes her after swearing. Karthik humiliates Swetha saying you’ll do something. Swetha retains on saying the identical in entrance of the household.

Out of the blue, Swetha takes the infant to Muthurasan and tells him to conduct a DNA take a look at for the infant. Muthurasan is shocked by Swetha’s perspective. Swetha urges Muthurasan to take a DNA take a look at. Swetha provides the infant to Muthurasan and goes inside. Muthurasan and the household go to the hospital for taking a DNA take a look at on Swetha’s child.

Swetha is nervous after they take the infant for a DNA take a look at. Muthurasan holds Swetha’s child. Muthurasan and Vennila are ready within the hospital. Muthurasan remembers Poongothai’s phrases and wanting to see whether or not a mole is there or not. Muthurasan slowly strikes the towel from the infant. Vennila notices Muthurasan. Muthurasan says nothing when Vennila notices Muthurasan. Later, Muthurasan slowly strikes his shirt and notices the mole on his chest. Muthurasan will get nervous when he notices the mole.

However, Swetha fears the worst after they take the infant to the hospital. Swetha fears that Muthurasan will discover out the reality concerning the little one. She shares her worry with Poongothai. Poongothai tells her to telephone Dr. Menaka. Swetha calls her buddy Dr. Menaka and shares her grief along with her.

Menaka assures Swetha that Muthurasan is not going to discover the reality concerning the little one. Swetha heaves a sigh of reduction after speaking to Menaka. Muthurasan and the household attain residence from the hospital. Vennila prays to God for optimistic outcomes from her aspect. The household is choosing a reputation for Vennila’s daughter. The household suggests a reputation for Vennila’s child.

Vennila involves the spot. Muthurasan tells her to pick a reputation for her daughter. Vennila declares the title for her child. Swetha overhears and involves the spot.
Swetha urges Muthurasan to do a naming ceremony for her child. Muthurasan reminds quietly. Swetha declares the title for her child.

The household is sitting upset with Swetha’s perspective. Muthurasan reads out to the invitation for the naming ceremony for his daughter. At that time, Simabran and Karthik purchase a brand new cradle for Vennila’s child. The household appears to be like on the cradle. Swetha involves the spot and reads out the invitation for the naming ceremony for her child. Maruthu brings a cradle for Swetha’s child.

Swetha retains in competes with Vennila. The household is upset with Swetha’s perspective. Muthurasan questions the household. The household says Swetha will do something even she is going to change the DNA outcome. The household suspects Muthurasan for Swetha’s being pregnant. Muthurasan asks Vennila’s opinion. Vennila says I’ll inform my choice after the DNA take a look at and goes inside.

with this, the episode ends.

