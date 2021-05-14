Yaaradi Nee Mohini 15th May 2021 Written Update: Muthurasan lashes out at Poongothai

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Gowtham’s parents visit Muthurasan’s home to see Janani. Gowtham takes care of Janani. The family organizes a small ceremony for Janani. The family is on cloud nine. Muthurasan shares his happiness with Gowtham’s parents. Gowtham’s parents say Muthurasan that we are eagerly waiting for that. Muthurasan praises Janani for being pregnant. Swetha, Poongothai, Maruthu watching from the balcony. Swetha insults Janani in front of Poongothai. Poongothai talks in favor of Janani. Swetha gets shocked when Poongothai talks in favor of Janani.

The family commences the ceremony. The family gathers in the hall to celebrate the ceremony. Vennila and Kalai bring Janani to the spot. Gowtham’s mother performs the ritual. Then, Gowtham’s father performs the ritual. Swetha plans to spoil the ceremony. Poongothai looks at the Janani happily. Swetha thinks of an idea to spoil the ceremony. Vennila does the ritual for Janani. Swetha asks Poongothai why are they celebrating now. Poongothai says this ceremony is to ward off the evil eye from Janani. Poongothai says by celebrating this ceremony she will be in a happy mood.

Swetha thinks to spoil the ceremony. Vennila calls Kalai to do the ritual for Janani. Swetha provokes Poongothai that Kalai has no child. Poongothai goes to the spot to stop Kalai. Kalai is going to perform the ritual for Janani. Poongothai calls Kalai. Kalai says I will come after the ritual. Poongothai urges her to come. Swetha becomes overjoyed. The family looks at Poongothai when she calls Kalai. Kalai and Vennila face Poongothai. Poongothai says I stand aside how come you perform the ritual. Poongothai’s words hurt Kalai. Kalai cries and goes inside. Swetha is on cloud nine. Muthurasan asks Poongothai why Kalai goes inside.

Vennila says to Muthurasan that Poongothai told Kalai not to perform the ritual because she doesn’t have a child. Muthurasan lashes out at Poongothai. Muthurasan berates Poongothai. Muthurasan looks at Swetha and says I know who provokes you to speak like this. Swetha argues with Muthurasan. Maruthu talks in favor of Swetha. Muthurasan scolds Maruthu and talks in favor of Kalai. Muthurasan tells Vennila to call Kalai. Vennila hesitates. Muthurasan tells her to call Kalai. Vennila and Janani go to Chitra’s room. Kalai cries terribly. Vennila and Janani tell her to participate in the ritual. Kalai refuses and cries. Janani pleads with Kalai. Vennila and Janani convince Kalai. They bring Kalai to the spot. Gowtham’s parents ask Muthurasana what happened. Muthurasan says she has no child so she hesitates to perform the ritual. Gowtham’s parents invite Kalai to perform the ritual for Janani. Poongothai realizes her mistake. Kalai does the ritual for Janani. Janani becomes overjoyed. Swetha’s plan spoiled.

Vennila tells Poongothai to perform the ritual for Janani. Poongothai hesitates and refuses. Muthurasan, Gowtham invite Poongothai to perform the ritual. Poongothai does the ritual. The family is on cloud nine. Later, The family dance together. Swetha gets furious when the family is happy.

with this, the episode ends.