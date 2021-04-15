Yaaradi Nee Mohini 16th April 2021 Written Update: Vennila lashes out at Karthik

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Right this moment the episode begins with Karthik and Simabran deliver a cradle for Vennila’s child. The household seems on the cradle. Swetha asks Muthurasan to purchase a cradle for her child. Muthurasan humiliates Swetha when she asks for a cradle. Maruthu brings a brand new cradle for Swetha’s child. Swetha tells Muthurasan to conduct a naming ceremony for her child too. Karthik rebukes Swetha who calls for the identical for her child.

Swetha argues with Muthurasan. Swetha urges him to do a naming ceremony for her child. Muthurasan says I’ll do just for my youngster. Swetha says that is your child, it’s important to do something for him. Muthurasan is in a match of rage when she retains saying the identical. Swetha says I’m going to announce excellent news for you. Swetha tells the household to choose up sweets. Swetha reveals the candy field to the household. Nobody takes her sweets.

Swetha says this might not be excellent news for you. The household listens to Swetha. Swetha informs the household that the DNA result’s in my favor. Swetha says that Muthurasan is the daddy of my youngster. The household will get shocked when Swetha tells that Muthurasan is the daddy of her youngster. The household received’t able to consider her phrases. Swetha tells Karthik to test the mail. Vennila urges Karthik to test the mail.

Karthik checks the mail. Karthik will get shocked after seeing the report. Karthik informs the household that Muthurasan DNA is matching. The household will get shocked by the DNA consequence. The household will get upset. Muthurasan insults Swetha and tells the household to not consider her. Swetha argues with Vennila. Swetha says hereafter how will I show. Swetha says Muthurasan is the daddy of my youngster. Muthurasan argues with Swetha when he blames her. Swetha tells him to do a naming ceremony for her child too. Muthurasan says I received’t do it. Swetha threatens Muthurasan and goes inside.

Vennila cries and goes inside. The household goes inside. Karthik, Janani, Kalai, Simabran develop into upset. The household is shocked by the DNA consequence. Swetha tells them to consider her. Swetha tells them to simply accept her as Muthurasan’s spouse. Swetha invitations them for the naming ceremony.

Vennila sits sadly within the room. Muthurasan comes close to her. Vennila refuses to see Muthurasan. Muthurasan says I did nothing. Muthurasan says Swetha is blaming me. Muthurasan tells Vennila to not consider Swetha. Vennila reminds quietly. Muthurasan shares his grief with Vennila. Vennila retains quiet with out speaking to Muthurasan. Muthurasan pleads with Vennila. Karthik intervenes and blames Muthurasan in entrance of Vennila. Vennila will get offended when Karthik berates Muthurasan. Vennila says I consider him, he won’t ever go fallacious. Karthik apologizes to Muthurasan. Vennila says there’s something fallacious, in the future this may come out. Muthurasan thanks Vennila for believing him. Karthik suspects that there’s something fallacious. Vennila advises Muthurasan to conduct the naming ceremony for her daughter.

with this, the episode ends..