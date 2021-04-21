Yaaradi Nee Mohini 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Karthik slaps Swetha

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Right this moment the episode begins with Swetha goes for a stroll with Thiruthani at midnight. Muthurasan lashes out at Swetha when she goes for a stroll with Thiruthani. Swetha says there isn’t a one to maintain my child. Muthurasan tells Swetha to present her child to Muthurasan or Vennila whereas going out. Swetha agrees. Muthurasan advises Swetha to maintain the kid. Swetha agrees. Muthurasan tells her to go inside. Swetha goes with Thiruthani.

Then again, Vennila wakes up and searching for Muthurasan. Muthurasan involves the room. Vennila asks the place you went. Muthurasan says I went to see Thiruthani however he’s not within the room, Swetha takes him outdoors. Vennila listens to Muthurasan. Later, Muthurasan and Vennila are sleeping with Poonmagal. Swetha plans to separate Muthurasan from Vennila. She thinks of an thought to separate him.

Swetha calls Muthurasan at midnight. Muthurasan didn’t take the decision. Swetha rings as soon as once more. Muthurasan takes her name. Swetha lies to Muthurasan that her child is screaming terribly. Swetha tells him to return and see. Muthurasan seems to be at Vennila. Vennila is sleeping with Poonmagal. Muthurasan rushes in the direction of Swetha’s room. Swetha is ready for Muthurasan. She lifts her child and creates a scene like a child crying. Muthurasan asks Swetha what occurred.

Swetha says Thiruthani screams terribly. Muthurasan will get Thiruthani from Swetha. Muthurasan comforts Thiruthani. Thiruthani sleeps in Muthurasan’s arms. Swetha plans to not ship Muthurasan again to the room. She tells him to sleep together with the kid. Muthurasan hesitates to sleep in Swetha’s room. Swetha says I’ll lie down on the mat. Swetha tells him to sleep for the infant. Muthurasan agrees to sleep with Swetha’s child.

Swetha lay on the ground. Muthurasan sleeps with Thiruthani. Later, Swetha wakes up and falls asleep on the mattress. Vennila wakes up and searching for Muthurasan. She involves Swetha’s room. She notices Muthurasan and Swetha in the identical mattress. Vennila broke down when she noticed Muthurasan in Swetha’s room. Vennila recollects all the things and cries. The following day, Muthurasan is studying a newspaper. Swetha comes with Thiruthani in entrance of Muthurasan. She calls Muthurasan to return to the mosque. Muthurasan tells her to go together with Vennila. Swetha says she is taking good care of Poongamal. Muthurasan tells her to go together with Poongothai. Swetha says that Poongothai has a headache.

Swetha urges Muthurasan to return together with her. Muthurasan hesitates. Swetha says I’ll associate with my youngster and strikes. Muthurasan goes together with her. Kalai watches this and informs Vennila. Vennila will get upset after hears that. Kalai advises Vennila to watch out with Swetha. Kalai pours out to Karthik. Muthurasan returns dwelling with Swetha. Swetha smirks on the household and goes inside. Vennila questions Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells all the things to Vennila.

Karthik will get livid and rushes in the direction of Swetha’s room. Karthik lashes out at Swetha. Swetha says that that is Muthurasan’s youngster. Karthik tells Swetha that we are going to maintain Muthurasan’s child. Karthik goes to raise the infant. Swetha stops him. Karthik slaps Swetha and will get the kid and walks out of the room.

with this, the episode ends.