Yaaradi Nee Mohini 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Muthurasan slaps Karthik

At the moment the episode begins with A sly Swetha manipulates Muthruasan and convinces him to sleep in her room. Vennila is upset with Muthurasan’s habits and questions on this. Karthik will get livid and rushes in the direction of Swetha’s room. Swetha takes care of Thiruthani. Karthik lashes out at Swetha. Swetha argues with Karthik and says that is Muthurasan’s little one. Karthik says we are going to handle Muthurasan’s little one. He’s going to elevate the infant. Swetha stops him. Karthik slaps Swetha and will get the kid and walks out of the room.

Karthik provides the kid to Vennila. Swetha follows Karthik. Karthik says we are going to handle the kid. Karthik says Swetha plans to control Muthurasan with this little one. Muthurasan involves the spot. Swetha creates a scene earlier than Muthurasan. Swetha says Muthurasan that Karthik slaps me. Swetha tells Karthik to apologize to her. Karthik says I cannot apologize to you. Swetha and Karthik argue. Muthurasan tells them to be quiet.

Later, Muthurasan tells Karthik to apologize to Swetha. The household will get shocked when Muthurasan requested Karthik to apologizes to Swetha. Karthik is cussed about his choice. Karthik argues with Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells him to listens to his phrases. Karthik says I cannot apologize to Swetha. Karthik lashes out at Swetha. Muthurasan loses his calm and slaps Karthik. The household will get upset when Muthurasan slapped Karthik for Swetha.

Swetha turns into overjoy when Muthurasan speaks in favor of her. Vennila apologizes to Swetha on behalf of Karthik. Swetha will get the kid and goes to her room. Karthik apologizes to Muthurasan. Muthurasan refuses and goes inside. Swetha creates a scene like goes out of the house. Muthurasan tells her to remain. Muthurasan asks Swetha how will you breastfeed your little one once you exit of the house. Muthurasan tells her to remain. Swetha agrees.

Vennila is just not feeling properly she prepares espresso for Muthurasan. Kalai tells her to take a relaxation. Vennila provides the milk to Muthurasan. Swetha orders a medication for herself. She informs Muthurasan that she is just not feeling properly. Later, she tells him to handle Thiruthani. Muthurasan hesitates. Swetha tells Muthurasan to do it for Thiruthani. Muthurasan agrees.

Kalai informs Muthurasan that Vennila is just not feeling properly. She tells Muthurasan to handle her. Muthurasan informs Vennila that Swetha is just not feeling properly, I’ll go and sleep with Thiruthani. Vennila will get emotional when Muthurasan goes and sleeps with Swetha.

Muthurasan goes and boils milk for Swetha. In that milk, he spiked one thing. Swetha is eagerly ready for Muthurasan. Muhturasan comes up with a glass of spiked milk. Swetha acts like sleeping. Janani and Gowtham discover Muthurasan with milk glass. Gotham and Janani resolve to tell Karthik. Muthurasan provides the spiked milk to Swetha. Muthurasan brings milk for her. Muthurasan tells Swetha to take a relaxation. Muthurasan goes to Vennila’s room. Swetha is ready for Muthurasan. A sly Swetha thinks of evil plans.

with this, the episode ends…

