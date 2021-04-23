ENTERTAINMENT

Yaaradi Nee Mohini 24th April 2021 Written Update: Kalai reprimands Swetha

At present the episode begins with Muthurasan offers spiked milk to Swetha. Muthurasan tells Swetha to sleep. Janani and Gowtham misunderstand Muthurasan when he enters Swetha’s room. Muthurasan informs Swetha and goes to Vennila’s room. Swetha is ready for Muthurasan to return. Vennila is upset by Muthurasan conduct. Muthurasan sees that Vennila will not be asleep. Muthurasan tells her to sleep. Muthurasan applies balm for Vennila. Vennila reminds quietly. Muthurasan caring for Vennila.

Muthurasan pressed Vennila’s fingers and ft. Vennila refuses when Muthurasan presses her fingers and ft. Later, Vennila sleeps. Alternatively, Swetha feels drowsy. Swetha tries to manage her sleep. She wipes her face typically to keep away from falling asleep. At one level, Swetha couldn’t management her sleep. She falls asleep. Muthurasan strikes to Swetha’s room. Karthik, Simabran, Janani, Gowtham are watching Muthurasan. Muthurasan goes into Swetha’s room. Karthik, Simbaran, Janani, Gowtham are misunderstood Muthurasan when he enters Swetha’s room.

Muthurasan raises a sound to verify if Swetha is sleeping. Swetha is in deep sleep with spiked milk. Muthurasan decides to seek out the reality behind Thiruthani. Muthurasan looking in Swetha’s room. There may be nothing in her room. Later, He notices her cellular. He tries to open her cellphone however he can’t. No proof was present in Swetha’s room. Muthurasan goes and sleeps in Vennila’s room.

The Subsequent day, Swetha wakes up and appears at Thiruthani. Kalai is sleeping in Muthurasan’s place. Swetha will get shocked after seeing Kalai in her room. Swetha asks Kalai The place Muthurasan is. Kalai says he’s in Vennila’s room. Swetha is confused. Kalai says Muthurasan urges her to sleep with you. Kalai tells her to maintain the kid and leaves the room.

Vennila is upset with Muthurasan’s conduct. Vennila recollects every little thing and cries. Karthik, Simabran, Gowtham, Janani assist Vennila. Karthik asks Vennila to query Muthurasan. Vennila refuses to query Muthurasan. Janani, Gowtham, Karthik misunderstood Muthurasan and urges Vennila to query Muthurasan. Vennila refuses. Karthik says I haven’t got the suitable to query Muthurasan. Karthik says Vennila that that is your life, you will have all the suitable to query Muthurasan.

Vennila is cussed about her determination. Simabran decides to query Muthurasan when Vennila refuses. Karthik, Simabran, Janani, Gowtham meet Muthurasan. Simabran says Muthurasan that Vennila is upset together with your conduct. Swetha eavesdropping the dialog. Kalai stands behind Swetha when she listens to the dialog. Kalai humiliates Swetha whereas she eavesdrops on the dialog.

Kalai reprimands Swetha. Swetha goes inside after Kalai’s discuss. Simbaran, Karthik, Janani, Gowtham confront Muthurasan. Kalai intervenes and helps Muthurasan. Kalai tells about Muthurasan in a elegant method. Kalai tells them to belief Muthurasan. Simabran tells Muthurasan to not consider Swetha. Gowtham says Yesterday I noticed you in Swetha’s room. Kalai tells them to not misunderstood Muthurasan. Kalai talks in favor of Muthurasan. They believe Muthurasan. Muthurasan questions them. Muthurasan says there’s something improper in DNA assessments to seek out out the reality I’m performing like this.

With this, the episode ends…

