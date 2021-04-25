ENTERTAINMENT

Yaaradi Nee Mohini 26th April 2021 Written Update: Swetha shows Heringer on Thiruthani

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yaaradi Nee Mohini 26th April 2021 Written Update: Swetha shows Heringer on Thiruthani

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

As we speak the episode begins with Karthik misunderstood Muthurasan when he enters Swetha’s room. Vennila is upset when he sleeps in Swetha’s room. Karthik urges Vennila to query Muthurasan. Vennila refuses. The household confronts Muthurasan. The household questions Muthurasan about the identical. Kalai says that Muthurasan does all the pieces for a motive. They think Muthurasan. Kalai intervenes and divulges the reality to the household. The household just isn’t glad with Kalai’s response. Muthurasan reveals the reality to the household that I acted to search out the reality behind Thiruthani.

Kalai says Karthik that you simply misunderstood Muthurasan. Muthurasan says to search out the reality, I acted like this. Karthik apologizes for misunderstanding Muthurasan. Karthik says I’ll enable you to search out out the reality. Muthurasan refuses Karthik’s assist. Karthik says we ask Vennila to query. Muthurasan says she believes that I can’t make a mistake. Muthurasan says I’ll discover the reality and goes inside. Karthik regrets misunderstanding Muthurasan. Karthik and the household resolve to assist Muthurasan.

Swetha is upset with Muthurasan. She will get livid and walks right here and there. Maruthu and Poongothai arrive at Swetha’s room. Swetha is muddled with Muthurasan’s conduct. She pours out her grief with Maruthu and Poongothai. Poongothai says why are you nervous that all the pieces goes based on your plan. Swetha says I inform him to sleep with Thiruthani, he agrees however he didn’t sleep with Thiruthani. Swetha says that Kalai slept on behalf of Muthurasan. Swetha suspects Muthurasan.

Swetha needs to know what Muthurasan thinks. Maruthu helps Swetha. Swetha is in dilemma. Maruthu says all the pieces is a favor to you. Maruthu and Poongothai attempt to consolation Swetha. Swetha will get confused. Karthik discloses the reality to Vennila. Vennila is on might 9 after studying the reality. She rushes in the direction of Muthurasan. Muthurasan spends high quality time with Poonmagal. Vennila appears to be like at Muthurasan and cries. Muthurasan asks Vennila what occurred. Vennila hugs Muthurasan.

Vennila says Karthik discloses the reality. Muthurasan and Vennila spend high quality time collectively. Muthurasan loves Vennila. Later, Vennila recollects Muthurasan’s love and smiles. Janani, Simabran discover Vennila’s smile and are available in the direction of her. Vennila feels ashamed. Janani, Simbaran tease Vennila. Muthurasan tells Vennila to ship the lunch to the mill and he goes exterior. At that time, Swetha calls Muthurasan. Janani intervenes and tells her to speak later. Swetha tells her to not intrude in it. Swetha questions Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells her to speak later. She urges Muthurasan. Swetha asks Muthurasan why didn’t sleep along with your son yesterday. Muthurasan lashes out at Swetha when she mentions Thiruthani as his youngster.

Swetha argues with Muthurasan. Muthurasan says I really like your youngster. Swetha urges Muthurasan to simply accept Thiruthani as his youngster. Swetha says you named him. Muthurasan says I named him however that doesn’t imply I’m his father. Maruthu talks in favor of Swetha. Muthurasan insults Maruthu and Poongothai. Later, Thiruthani is crying. Vennila comes in the direction of Swetha’s room. Vennila says I’ll feed your youngster. Swetha tells her to not feed. Swetha exhibits her anger on Thiurthani.

with this, the episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top