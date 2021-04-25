Yaaradi Nee Mohini 26th April 2021 Written Update: Swetha shows Heringer on Thiruthani

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

As we speak the episode begins with Karthik misunderstood Muthurasan when he enters Swetha’s room. Vennila is upset when he sleeps in Swetha’s room. Karthik urges Vennila to query Muthurasan. Vennila refuses. The household confronts Muthurasan. The household questions Muthurasan about the identical. Kalai says that Muthurasan does all the pieces for a motive. They think Muthurasan. Kalai intervenes and divulges the reality to the household. The household just isn’t glad with Kalai’s response. Muthurasan reveals the reality to the household that I acted to search out the reality behind Thiruthani.

Kalai says Karthik that you simply misunderstood Muthurasan. Muthurasan says to search out the reality, I acted like this. Karthik apologizes for misunderstanding Muthurasan. Karthik says I’ll enable you to search out out the reality. Muthurasan refuses Karthik’s assist. Karthik says we ask Vennila to query. Muthurasan says she believes that I can’t make a mistake. Muthurasan says I’ll discover the reality and goes inside. Karthik regrets misunderstanding Muthurasan. Karthik and the household resolve to assist Muthurasan.

Swetha is upset with Muthurasan. She will get livid and walks right here and there. Maruthu and Poongothai arrive at Swetha’s room. Swetha is muddled with Muthurasan’s conduct. She pours out her grief with Maruthu and Poongothai. Poongothai says why are you nervous that all the pieces goes based on your plan. Swetha says I inform him to sleep with Thiruthani, he agrees however he didn’t sleep with Thiruthani. Swetha says that Kalai slept on behalf of Muthurasan. Swetha suspects Muthurasan.

Swetha needs to know what Muthurasan thinks. Maruthu helps Swetha. Swetha is in dilemma. Maruthu says all the pieces is a favor to you. Maruthu and Poongothai attempt to consolation Swetha. Swetha will get confused. Karthik discloses the reality to Vennila. Vennila is on might 9 after studying the reality. She rushes in the direction of Muthurasan. Muthurasan spends high quality time with Poonmagal. Vennila appears to be like at Muthurasan and cries. Muthurasan asks Vennila what occurred. Vennila hugs Muthurasan.

Vennila says Karthik discloses the reality. Muthurasan and Vennila spend high quality time collectively. Muthurasan loves Vennila. Later, Vennila recollects Muthurasan’s love and smiles. Janani, Simabran discover Vennila’s smile and are available in the direction of her. Vennila feels ashamed. Janani, Simbaran tease Vennila. Muthurasan tells Vennila to ship the lunch to the mill and he goes exterior. At that time, Swetha calls Muthurasan. Janani intervenes and tells her to speak later. Swetha tells her to not intrude in it. Swetha questions Muthurasan. Muthurasan tells her to speak later. She urges Muthurasan. Swetha asks Muthurasan why didn’t sleep along with your son yesterday. Muthurasan lashes out at Swetha when she mentions Thiruthani as his youngster.

Swetha argues with Muthurasan. Muthurasan says I really like your youngster. Swetha urges Muthurasan to simply accept Thiruthani as his youngster. Swetha says you named him. Muthurasan says I named him however that doesn’t imply I’m his father. Maruthu talks in favor of Swetha. Muthurasan insults Maruthu and Poongothai. Later, Thiruthani is crying. Vennila comes in the direction of Swetha’s room. Vennila says I’ll feed your youngster. Swetha tells her to not feed. Swetha exhibits her anger on Thiurthani.

with this, the episode ends.