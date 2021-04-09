Yaaradi Nee Mohini 9th April 2021 Written Update: Muthurasan refuses to see Swetha’s baby

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Today the episode begins with Nancy tells a nurse to lie to Kalai about the death of one of the two babies of Vennila. The nurse informs Kalai as the doctor says. After hearing that Kalai and Simabran scream terribly and go to inform Muthurasan. Rudra, Uthra, Muthurasan pray for Vennila’s safety.
On the other hand, Nancy takes the baby boy to Swetha’s room. Nancy gives the baby boy to Swetha. Swetha gets the baby and inquiries about Vennila’s health condition to Nancy. Nancy says Vennila gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl. Nancy says I brought a baby boy from Vennila. Swetha asks Nancy what you told to Kalai. Nancy says I lie to them. Swetha says with this baby I am going to live with Muthurasan.
Swetha is afraid that someone will tell the truth. Nancy says no one will inform Muthurasan. Nancy says the Nurse informed that two girl babies for Vennila, one was dead. Nancy says they believe it. Swetha thanks Nancy for her great help. Swetha looks at the baby boy and says you are my little king. Swetha spends quality time with the baby boy.
Kalai and Simabran rush towards the temple. Muthurasan, Rudra, Uthra pray for Vennila. Kalai calls Muthurasan and says the baby was born. Muthurasan, Rudra, Uthra, and others rush towards the hospital to see Vennila and her babies. Muthurasan and others eagerly waiting to see the babies. Vennila’s doctor examines Vennila. The nurse asks Doctor how your husband is. The doctor says someone stole my husband’s phone and informed a fake news like that.
The nurse comes out of the room. Muthurasan asks the nurse to see Vennila’s babies. The nurse goes and asks the doctor. The doctor tells her to show the baby to the family. The nurse shows the girl baby to Muthurasan. Muthurasan gets emotional seeing her daughter. Kalai and Simabran are quiet without mentioning the second baby. Muthurasan gets the baby from Nurse and shows it to the family. Muthurasan asks the nurse to bring the other baby.
The nurse looks at Kalai. Suddenly, the doctor comes out of the room. The doctor informs the death of one of the two girl babies of Vennila to Muthurasan. Muthurasan screams terribly after hears that. The family comforts Muthurasan. Muthurasan asks permission to see Vennila once. The doctor allows Muthurasna to see Vennila. Muthurasan looks at her and cries. The nurse tells him to wait outside.
On the other side, Poongothai, Maruthu, Swetha’s friends are in Swetha’s room. Nancy visits Swetha. Swetha inquires Nancy about Vennila’s health. Nancy says Muthurasan and his family believe that one child is dead. Swetha becomes overjoyed with Nancy’s words. Swetha tells Poongothai to inform Muthurasan about the baby boy. Poongothai goes and informs Muthurasan. Muthurasan lashes out at Poongothai. Swetha tells her to show the baby boy to Muthurasan. Poongothai goes to Muthurasan with a baby boy. Muthurasan refuses to see the baby. The baby grabs Muthurasan’s finger. Muthurasan looks at the baby boy. Poongothai shares this with Swetha.
with this, the episode ends..