Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Is Vennila afraid of Swetha’s threat? – Tellyexpress

Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Is Vennila afraid of Swetha's threat?

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s most thriller hit show Yaaradi Nee Mohini keeps entertaining the audience with its gripping storyline. The story spins around Muthurasan a widower who marries Vennila, who loves him from the bottom of her heart. Nilambari, Muthurasan’s stepmother to acquire his property. Nilambari tries her best to harm Vennila.

The current track shows Muthurasan cheats Swetha. Swetha is missing. Muthurasan and his family are looking for Swetha. Swetha is dead. Nilambari tries her best to convince Muthurasan to fulfill Swetha’s last wish. The family buries Swetha’s body. Maya tells Vennila that Swetha will be back. Swetha gets thali from Muthurasan. Swetha plans to hypnotize Muthurasan. Muthurasan gets annoyed with Swetha.The police torture Muthurasan. Muthurasan legally adopts Uthra as his daughter. Muthurasan slaps Swetha in front of the villagers. Muthurasan decides to do a baby shower function for Vennila. Swetha threatens Vennila.

In the previous episode… Muthurasan slaps Swetha in front of everyone. Vennila tells Muthurasan to apologize to Swetha.

In the upcoming episode.. Muthurasan receives a lot of messages from an unknown number. In that messages, everyone tells Muthurasan to apologize to Swetha. Swetha says these messages and calls, will never end. Muthurasan takes care of Vennila. Swetha pretends to be fainting.
The doctor informs Muthurasan that Vennila and your babies are good. Muthurasan asks him to predict a date for the baby shower function. Swetha asks Muthurasan to do a baby shower function for her. Muthurasan insults Swetha. Swetha threatens Vennila.

Is Vennila afraid of Swetha’s threat? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.

