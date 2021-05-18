Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Maruthu is going to face trouble

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, Kalai felt lonely when others spent time with their partner. Vennila took care of Thiruthani. Swetha attempted to kill Vennila. Rudra informed Muthurasan about Uthra’s wish. Swetha provoked Rudra against Uthra. Swetha’s plan failed. Janani shared the good news with the family. Vennila shared her grief with Kalai. Kalai pacified Vennila. Vennila requested Maruthu. Kalai praised Vennila for her good nature. Vennila requested Maruthu to accept Kalali. Maruthu accused Vennila. Gowtham’s parents arranged a small ceremony for Janani. Swetha planned to spoil the ceremony. Poongothai’s words hurt Kalai. Vennila tried to pacify Kalai.

In the upcoming episode, Muthurasan will pacify Kalai as she shares her sorrow with him. Kalai will feel that no one in the family respects her. Muthurasan will tell the family about the importance of a woman.

Muthurasan will explain the work of women in daily life to the family. Muthurasan will advise Karthik and Gowtham to respect women. Muthurasan will tell them not to be like Maruthu. Karthik will appreciate Muthurasan’s speech. The family will decide to teach a lesson to Maruthu. Muthurasan will share his plan with the family. As per Muthurasan’s plan. Kalai will pretend to be sick before Maruthu. Kalai will laugh at Maruthu’s condition.

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

