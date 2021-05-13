Yaaradi Nee Mohini: What Will Vennila Decide?

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, Vennila cries out of pain. Uthra and Rudra prayed for Vennila. Vennila saved Thiruthani when he lied motionless. The doctor advised Swetha to allow Vennila to breastfeed Thiruthani. The family spent quality time together. Kalai felt lonely when others spent time with their partner. Vennila took care of Thiruthani. Swetha attempted to kill Vennila. Rudra informed Muthurasan about Uthra’s wish. Swetha provoked Rudra against Uthra. Swetha’s plan failed. Janani shared the good news with the family. Vennila shared her grief with Kalai. Kalai pacified Vennila.

In the upcoming episode, Vennila will get emotional as she recalls the past. Kalai and Vennila will share their sorrows. Vennila will apologize to Kalai for that incident. Vennila will feel guilty that Kalai’s baby has died because of her. Kalai will try to console Vennila. Kalai will comfort Vennila that all people will get a chance to laugh and cry in their life. We are shedding pure tears so God will answer it. Kalai will advise Vennila that you should not have any guilt inside. Vennila will worry for Kalai.

Kalai will suspect that this may be Swetha’s plan. Both will share their sorrows and love. Janani will impress with Gowtham’s care. Both will spend quality time together. Vennila will feel guilty so she will decide to talk to Maruthu. Vennila advises Maruthu to live with Kalai.

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.