Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Will Swetha stop the function?

Yaradi Nee Mohini Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Story on Justshowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, The family spent quality time together. Kalai felt lonely when others spent time with their partner. Vennila took care of Thiruthani. Swetha attempted to kill Vennila. Rudra informed Muthurasan about Uthra’s wish. Swetha provoked Rudra against Uthra. Swetha’s plan failed. Janani shared the good news with the family. Vennila shared her grief with Kalai. Kalai pacified Vennila. Vennila requested Maruthu.

In the upcoming episode, Kalai will praise Vennila for her good nature. Vennila will feel guilty so she will decide to talk to Maruthu. Vennila will meet Maruthu and tells him to accept Kalai. Maruthu will put forth a condition before Vennila as Vennila will request him to accept Kalai. Maruthu will tell Vennila to steps out of Kalai’s life. Vennila will decide to step out of Kalai’s life. Vennila will share everything to Kalai. Kalai will not ready to leave her. Vennila will share her grief with Muthurasan. Vennila will talk about Kalai’s life to Muthurasan. Muthurasan will comfort Vennila. Gowtham’s parents will come to Muthurasan’s home to see Janani.

Gowtham’s parents will arrange a small function for Janani. Poongothai will join in the function. Swetha will notice Poongothai changed behavior. Swetha will plan to spoil the function.

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.