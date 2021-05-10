Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Will the family celebrate Uthra’s birthday?

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, Muthurasan came to Dr. Meenaka’s house. Muthurasan threatened Menaka. Gautham informed the police about Meenaka’s escape. Vennila cries out of pain. Uthra and Rudra prayed for Vennila. Vennila saved Thiruthani when he lied motionless. The doctor advised Swetha to allow Vennila to breastfeed Thiruthani. The family spent quality time together. Kalai felt lonely when others spent time with their partner. Vennila took care of Thiruthani. Swetha attempted to kill Vennila.

In the upcoming episode, Uthra will imagine that the family celebrates her birthday in her biggest way. Later, she will realize that it is a dream. Uthra will like to meet her grandmother. Muthurasan will avoid Uthra when she will come closer to talk. She will approach Vennila to get permission. Vennila will not ready to listen to her. Rudra will notice Uthra changed behavior. Rudra will compel Uthra to share her problem. Rudra will ask permission to meet Uthra’s grandmother on behalf of Uthra to Muthurasan. Muthurasan will tell Uthra to call her grandmother. Uthra will hug her grandmother. Muthurasan and his family will convey the wishes to Uthra. Swetha will provoke Poongothai. She will call Uthra an orphan. Muthurasan will warn Poongothai and sent her away. Janani will vomit. Janani will suspect that she is pregnant.

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.