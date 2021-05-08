Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Will Uthra meet her grandmother?

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, Swetha sensed the milk smell on Thiruthani. Swetha suspected that Vennila breastfeed Thiruthani. Swetha killed Bharani. Muthurasan came to Dr. Meenaka’s house. Muthurasan threatened Menaka. Gautham informed the police about Meenaka’s escape. Vennila cries out of pain. Uthra and Rudra prayed for Vennila. Vennila saved Thiruthani when he lied motionless. The doctor advised Swetha to allow Vennila to breastfeed Thiruthani.

In the upcoming episode, The family will spend quality time together with their couples. Kalai will feel lonely when others spend time with their partner. Kalai will imagine that Maruthu speaks lovingly to her. Karthik will insult Swetha when she looks at them often. Kalai will regret being imaginary. The family will feel elated.

Janani will take a photo when Muthurasan feeds Vennila. Swetha will jealous to see them happy. Swetha and Sangeetha will set an alarm and will go to bed. Vennila will give the medicine to Thiruthani. Swetha will notice Vennila in her room. Muthurasan will look for Vennila in his room. Swetha will attempt to kill Vennila. Uthra will imagine that her family celebrates her birthday. Uthra will decide to meet her grandmother.

Will Uthra meet her grandmother?

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.