Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Will Vennila ask Muthurasan about another baby?

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Swetha got thali from Muthurasan. Muthurasan was not ready to accept Swetha as his wife. Muthurasan loved Vennila. Muthurasan decided to do a baby shower function for Vennila. Swetha asked Muthurasan to do a baby shower function for her. Swetha threatened Vennila that I would turn babies into cats. Vennila scared of Swetha and said no to the baby shower function. The family celebrated the baby shower function. Vennila admitted to the hospital. Janani blamed Muthurasan for Swetha’s pregnancy. The doctor told Muthurasan about the complications in Vennila’s pregnancy. Uthra prayed for Vennila.

In the latest episode we see, Nancy tells a nurse to lie to Kalai about the death of one of the two babies of Vennila. Nancy gives the baby boy to Swetha. Kalai informs Muthurasan that the baby was born. Muthurasan, Rudra, Uthra, and others rush towards the hospital to see Vennila and her babies. The nurse shows the girl baby to Muthurasan. Muthurasan gets emotional seeing her daughter. Swetha inquires Nancy about Vennila’s health. Swetha tells Poongothai to show the baby boy to Muthurasan. Poongothai goes to Muthurasan with a baby boy. Muthurasan refuses to see the baby. The baby grabs Muthurasan’s finger. Muthurasan looks at the baby boy.

In the upcoming episode.. Muthurasan will comfort Vennila. Will Vennila ask Muthurasan about another baby? Will the family look at Vennila tomorrow? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

