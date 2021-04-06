Yaaradi Nee Mohini: Will Vennila have a baby tomorrow? – Tellyexpress

Yaaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Swetha got thali from Muthurasan. Muthurasan was not ready to accept Swetha as his wife. Swetha planned to hypnotize Muthurasan. Muthurasan loved Vennila. Muthurasan decided to do a baby shower function for Vennila. Swetha asked Muthurasan to do a baby shower function for her. Swetha challenged Muthurasan to celebrate her baby shower function with him. Swetha threatened Vennila that I would turn babies into cats. Vennila scared of Swetha and said no to the baby shower function. The family celebrated the baby shower function.

In the latest episode we see, Vennila gets labor pain. The family takes Vennila to the hospital. On the other hand,

Maruthu takes Swetha to the hospital.

The doctor examines Vennila and informs Muthurasan that Vennila is not feeling well. Vennila pours out her grief to Muthurasan. Muthurasan and Vennila spend quality time together. Swetha shares her plan with Maruthu.Janani talks in favor of Swetha. Vennila gets offended when she blames Muthurasan. She slaps Janani. On the other hand, Swetha pretends like pregnant.

In the upcoming episode..Kalai and Simbaran will overhear Swetha’s evil plan. Vennila will give birth to Muthurasan’s child.

Will Kalai and Simabran find the truth about Swetha? Will she have a baby tomorrow? Is Vennila afraid of Swetha’s threat? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space.