Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | The trailer

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir movie release date, cast, plot, watch online: Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir (2021) is an upcoming Tollywood drama film, written and directed by Venkat Krishna Roganath. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Yadum Ore Yavarum Kellir (2021) film

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir Tamil Movie Full Info

Name Yadhum Ayore Yavarum Kellir (2021) The style drama Language: Hindi Tamil official site After creator Venkata Krishna Roganath Date of publication 2021

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir Movie Plot

The plot revolves around three prisoners. They are released and are planning a happy life outside. Things are taking a new turn. Can they find happiness and love now?

Yahdum Ore Yavarum Kellir TMT Cast

Aditya hesitates

Megha Akash

Chinnijayanth

Kaniha

Vishwa Kumar

Mohan Raja

The night

Vijay Sethupathi

Magih Thirumeni

Discretion

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir film trailer

When is Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir movie released?

The film is scheduled to be released in 2021 in the nearest theaters.