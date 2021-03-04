Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir Tamil Movie [2021] Cast, trailer, songs, release date

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Venkata Krishna RoganathS. under the banner of Chandrara Arts. Produced by Esaki Durai. This film contains Vijay Sethupathi And Megha Akash in the lead. Music director Niwas K Prasanna composes lyrics and background music for the film.

The title-look poster of Yadum Ore Yavarum Kellir was launched on October 31, 2019. The title of the film says that the film revolves around the social problem occurring in the society.

The director Venkata Krishna Roganath the creator S. Esaki Durai The landscape Venkata Krishna Roganath The style drama story Venkata Krishna Roganath Enacted Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash music Prasanna of the residence Cinema Vetrivel Mahendran Editor To be updated Construction organization Chandra Kala Date of publication 2021 Language: Hindi Tamil

Yadadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir TMT Cast



Here is the cast list of the upcoming Tamil film Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir.

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir Tamil Movie Teaser



Stay tuned for Vijay Sethupathi’s breathtaking teaser video of Yadum Ore Yavaram Kellir.

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir movie trailer



Yadum Ore Yavarum Kellir film poster



Here is the official poster and stills of the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi film Yadum Ore Yavarum Kellir,

Yadhum Ore Yavarum Kellir