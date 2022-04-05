Yahoo Mail Down: Server Status Latest As Massive Outage Hits Gmail Rival

Update: Problems affecting Yahoo Mail appear to be resolved today after nearly two hours of service disruption.

Reports of problems with Yahoo Mail as recorded by Outage Monitor Down Detector have declined, indicating that whatever was causing the problem for users has now been resolved.

Original: Yahoo Mail Down reports today and users in the UK are reporting widespread problems with the popular email client. The independent outage monitor Down Detector reported a spike in Yahoo Mail Down began just after 7pm UK time today. At the time of the writing of Down Detector the UK has had a peak of around 10,000 reports of Yahoo Mail Down.