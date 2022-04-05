Yahoo Mail Down: Thousands of users have no email access due to server failure

Yahoo Customer Care acknowledged the issue on Twitter, saying: ‘Some users are experiencing issues with Yahoo Mail. We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

Popular email client Yahoo Mail is down as users report widespread problems.

The company’s French support team shared a little more detail about the mistake, saying: “Some users may have difficulty signing in to Yahoo Mail. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.” “