Yamaha heads for Portugal – Benistant returns to action!

Yamaha’s factory MXGP and MX2 teams will be back in full force at this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix with the return of Thibault Benistant of the Monster Energy Yamaha factory MX2. Benistant with his teammates, Maxime Renox, Jeremy Sievers and Glenn Koldenhoff, along with current MX2 Championship leader Jago Geerts, the entire Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP squad in Agueda, Portugal, for the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championships this weekend Will be included. ,

With three rounds of race already in the books, it is clear that Renox is back on its feet inside the top-tier class in MXGP. Currently second in the championship…