Yamaha Mt-15 2.0 Launched At ₹1.6 Lakh In India: All You Need To Know

Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 at a starting price of nearly ₹1.6 lakh on the Indian road.

Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the new Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0 is equipped with more aggression and agility with its upside-down front forks, Aluminium swing arm, 155cc Liquid-cooled engine, and other exciting features. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at ₹1,59,900.

MT-15 Ver 2.0 is available in four colors – Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black.

Although the motorcycle looks identical to its previous sibling, however, what’s noteworthy is the inclusion of a 37mm USD fork which is said to…