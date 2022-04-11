Yamaha MT-15 V2.0: Top 5 Highlights

Yamaha Motor India has updated its portfolio with the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in our market. The latest iteration of the roadster gets several mechanical upgrades over its predecessor and here we list the top highlights of the motorcycle.

Styling

The styling remains similar to the older version and the new MT-15 V2.0 retains the single-pod projector-style headlight with twin DRLs at the front, muscular fuel tank, step-up seat, and a flat handlebar. The new model, however, benefits from an updated colour palette that includes two new and two existing paint options. These include Cyan Storm (new), Racing Blue (new), Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black. All paint options come with a…