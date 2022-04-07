Yami Gautam pens angry response to ‘extremely disrespectful’ review of her performance in Dasvi: ‘It’s heartbreaking’ | Bollywood

Yami Gautam has strongly reacted to a review of her latest release Dasvi. The film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday, April 7. Yami plays a cop in Dasvi, a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Also Read| Yami Gautam remembers jail inmate who prepared notes on career options for his daughter: ‘His story stayed with me’

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, Yami said that she found one of the reviews of her performance “extremely disrespectful.” She noted that she has worked hard as a self-made actor to reach here and requested the publication to not review her again.

She was reacting to a review by Film Companion. The actor shared a screenshot of part of the review, which read, “Yami Gautam…