yami gautam: ‘Request you to not review my performance henceforth.’ Yami Gautam launches Twitter tirade over ‘extremely disrespectful’ review of ‘Dasvi’

Yami Gautam has had a good run lately. The actress was pitch-perfect in ‘A Thursday’, and previously with films like ‘Bala’ and ‘Uri’, in which she had small but significant roles, Gautam has been able to overcome the career slump she was going through. Therefore, when she saw an ‘extremely disrespectful’ review of her latest performance as a no-nonsense cop in ‘Dasvi’ by Film Companion – an entertainment portal – she launched a Twitter salvo.

For the uninitiated, in the Film Companion’s review of ‘Dasvi’ little is written about Gautam’s performance. One particular line talking about her act goes as follows, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.”