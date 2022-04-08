Yami Gautam slams disrespectful Dasvi review that called her ‘dead girlfriend in Hindi films’

Image Source : NETFLIX Yami Gautam as a Haryanvi cop in Dasvi

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been garnering praises from all corners for her splendid performance as a police officer in the just-released film Dasvi. While fans loved her versatility, a ‘certain platform’ called the actress ‘dead girlfriend in Hindi films’ that made her furious. Reacting to the said review of her performance in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Yami slammed it on Twitter and said “it’s extremely disrespectful.”

Yami Gautam tweeted, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.” Rating the actress’ performance, the article read,…