Yangel Herrera eyeing first-team spot at Manchester City

Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera nonetheless hopes to be given the prospect to show himself at Manchester Metropolis.

Yangel Herrera continues to be hopeful that he might be given the prospect to show himself at Manchester Metropolis.

The 23-year-old has been contracted to the Premier League facet since 2017 however is but to characterize them, spending trip on mortgage with New York Metropolis FC, Huesca and Granada.

The midfielder has been in sturdy kind for Granada through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring eight occasions and offering two assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Herrera has a contract with Man Metropolis till June 2024, and the Venezuela worldwide is eyeing a first-team spot on the Residents, who’re mentioned to be weighing up their plans for him.

“I give attention to the daily. It is what has led me to the place I’m and that groups like that take me under consideration. Now I do not take into consideration whether or not I am going there or not. I attempt to do effectively in Granada and sooner or later we’ll see if I could be there (Man Metropolis),” Herrera instructed The stimulus.

“I work for [playing for a top European club]. I believe it is my aim. My dream was to play for the nationwide workforce and attain an elite membership in Europe. I attempt to evolve and develop. I could be very near reaching it.”

Herrera performed the complete 90 minutes in each legs of Granada’s Europa League quarter-final with Manchester United.