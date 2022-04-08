Yankees, Aaron Judge Reportedly Won’t Reach Contract Agreement

Aaron Judge’s contract extension deadline Yankees Friday afternoon at 1:05 pm is set before the team’s first pitch. Although, ESPN’s Jeff Passon told The right fielder and team are unlikely to reach an agreement before the deadline on Friday morning.

The update comes soon after it was reported that Judge’s proposed contract would set a Yankees franchise record for a position player if agreed, As reported by several MLB insiders,

The contract details are not yet official, but the offer includes a multi-year deal that could reach up to $225 million. The judge’s annual salary would be at least $28 million.

This amount will be a huge jump for the 30-year-old as he will make $17 million this season, according to spotrak,