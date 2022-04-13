Yankees’ Aaron Judge Responds to Yankee Stadium’s Boo Birds: ‘It’s Nothing New, Nothing New’

New York – Aaron Judge hasn’t had a terrible first half week of what may be his last season with the Yankees. No homers and no RBI in four games qualifies as a slow start, but it’s not terrible. There are a pair of mixed two-hit games and a .250 average.

No big deal.

He had a bad Monday night. Four times in, grounded out for No. 99 short, he worked a walk, he looked out and he whispered while swinging in a 3–0 Yankees defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays, which saw him start the season with two LS. left with. W.S.

Judge’s second whisper, with a man in the eighth house and one down in the eighth, was remarkable as it was accompanied by a somewhat smaller crowd of 26,000-plus booing.

His reaction was astonishing, not the part where he acted as though he were not surprised during the subject…