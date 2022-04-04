Yankees excited for ‘premium defensive catcher’ Jose Trevino

Dunedin, Fla. – The Yankees have finally set their catching position for the start of the regular season.

After being traded for Ben Rortvedt earlier this spring, only to see him not play in a Grapefruit League game due to a hamstring injury, the Yankees brought down Jose Trevino from Rangers on Saturday night, receiving the catcher that team. Will break camp with you and come back. Kyle Higashioka above.

“He can really catch up,” manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday morning. “Especially for a while with Ben, to be able to be a premium defensive catch, we’re really excited about that. I think it was something we probably needed to do. Just talk to him are doing [Saturday] Night, I know how excited he is to be here and look forward to his arrival…