Yankees fans at Judge's Chambers not happy with Aaron Judge after contract talks fail

New York —Jeff Sienna and daughter Jane were training for the Bronx from Connecticut for Opening Day at Yankee Stadium when a Yankee alert appeared on their phones:

General Manager Brian Cashman will hold a meeting with the media at 11:15 a.m. to address Aaron Judge’s contract.

They follow the team, so they knew Friday was deadline day for the judge. They were thinking that the GM talking to before the Yankees-Red Sox game was a good sign that an expansion was done, and how accurate would that be? They were attending as Jane won two of 18 coveted right-field, section 104 seats in the Judge’s Chambers on Twitter.

They were stunned to hear the news that the judge turned down a seven-year $213.5 million offer to see what he could get in the form of a free agent market next season. It is believed that the judge…


