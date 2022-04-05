Yankees, Greg Byrd agree to minor league deal

Yankees have signed first baseman Greg Bird For a minor league contract, WFAN’s Sweeney Murthy reports (twitter link) Bird, which was recently released by the Blue Jays after failing on the opening day roster, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If he breaks into the big league roster, he will earn a base salary of $1MM, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on twitter,

Bird returns to the only organization he is compatible with at the major league level. One of the better prospects in the New York system during his days in the minors, the lefty-hitting bird debuted in the majors in 2015 with .261/.343/.529 in 178 plate appearances. This established him as a potential future first baseman in the Bronx. Unfortunately, he missed the entirety of 2016…