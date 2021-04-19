Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce retires at age 34

New York Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce of Beaumont, TX retired from Main League Baseball on Sunday on the age of 34 in accordance with Ronald Blum of Yahoo! Sports activities. Bruce performed 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees.

In 1650 video games from 2008 to 2021, Bruce batted .244 with 319 residence runs and 951 runs batted in. Throughout 6642 plate appearances and 5964 at bats, Bruce scored 839 runs, and had 1455 hits, 312 doubles, 32 triples, 65 stolen bases, 600 walks, 2788 whole bases, 28 occasions hit by a pitch, 46 sacrifice flies, and three sacrifice bunts. Bruce additionally had an on-base proportion of .314 and a slugging proportion of .467.

Thrice in Bruce’s profession he was a Nationwide League All-Star with the Reds. His all-star seasons got here in 2011, 2012, and 2016. In 2011, Bruce batted .256 with 32 residence runs and 97 runs batted in. That 12 months he had a career-high 71 walks. In 2012, Bruce batted .252 with 34 residence runs and 99 runs batted in. That season he tied a career-high with 89 runs scored. Then in 2016, Bruce batted .250 with 33 residence runs and 99 runs batted in whereas with the Reds and Mets. He additionally had a career-high six triples.

Paradoxically, one might argue that Bruce’s finest Main League Baseball season was a season he was not an All-Star. That got here in 2013 when he batted .262 with 30 residence runs and 109 runs batted in with the Reds. Bruce had career-highs in runs batted in (109), runs scored (89), hits (164), and whole bases (299). The opposite time Bruce reached 100 runs batted in throughout a season (101 in 2017 with the Mets and Indians), he was not an All-Star both.

The final two seasons for Bruce have been a mighty wrestle. He failed to succeed in the Mendoza Line final 12 months with the Phillies as he solely batted .198 in 2020, after which in 2021, Bruce was solely batting .118 within the first 10 video games with the Yankees. As for the Yankees in 2021, it has been a disastrous begin for the Bronx Bombers. They’ve the worst document within the American League at 5 wins and 10 losses.