LATEST

Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce retires at age 34

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce retires at age 34

New York Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce of Beaumont, TX retired from Main League Baseball on Sunday on the age of 34 in accordance with Ronald Blum of Yahoo! Sports activities. Bruce performed 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees.

In 1650 video games from 2008 to 2021, Bruce batted .244 with 319 residence runs and 951 runs batted in. Throughout 6642 plate appearances and 5964 at bats, Bruce scored 839 runs, and had 1455 hits, 312 doubles, 32 triples, 65 stolen bases, 600 walks, 2788 whole bases, 28 occasions hit by a pitch, 46 sacrifice flies, and three sacrifice bunts. Bruce additionally had an on-base proportion of .314 and a slugging proportion of .467.

Thrice in Bruce’s profession he was a Nationwide League All-Star with the Reds. His all-star seasons got here in 2011, 2012, and 2016. In 2011, Bruce batted .256 with 32 residence runs and 97 runs batted in. That 12 months he had a career-high 71 walks. In 2012, Bruce batted .252 with 34 residence runs and 99 runs batted in. That season he tied a career-high with 89 runs scored. Then in 2016, Bruce batted .250 with 33 residence runs and 99 runs batted in whereas with the Reds and Mets. He additionally had a career-high six triples.

Paradoxically, one might argue that Bruce’s finest Main League Baseball season was a season he was not an All-Star. That got here in 2013 when he batted .262 with 30 residence runs and 109 runs batted in with the Reds. Bruce had career-highs in runs batted in (109), runs scored (89), hits (164), and whole bases (299). The opposite time Bruce reached 100 runs batted in throughout a season (101 in 2017 with the Mets and Indians), he was not an All-Star both.

The final two seasons for Bruce have been a mighty wrestle. He failed to succeed in the Mendoza Line final 12 months with the Phillies as he solely batted .198 in 2020, after which in 2021, Bruce was solely batting .118 within the first 10 video games with the Yankees. As for the Yankees in 2021, it has been a disastrous begin for the Bronx Bombers. They’ve the worst document within the American League at 5 wins and 10 losses.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
33
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top