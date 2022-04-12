Yankees vs Blue Jays: Lineup, How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming

with the first series against red Sox Below, the Yankees will likewise look to win another series against a division rival. Neelkanth The AL East and the Pennant are the favorites to win, so every game against them counts.

Right-handed pitcher Jameson Tellon will make his first start of the year for the Yankees. He was fully able to attend spring training following October ankle surgery, and the Yankees are expecting a perfectly healthy season from him – something that has proved elusive. Talon showed a lot of promise after building up the strength of his arm making 29 starts last season, so expect him to get into good groove even faster in 2022.

The New York lineup sees Josh Donaldson getting his first day off. DJ LeMahieu would play third instead and bat in the leadoff.