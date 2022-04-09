Yankees vs Red Sox Odds, Line, Prediction: 2022 MLB Picks, April 9 Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

Bitter AL East rivals appear to be evenly matched again as the New York Yankees prepare to host the second of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. He began his MLB season in style on Friday, going back and forth until a single from Josh Donaldson in the bottom of the 11th gave the Yankees victory. It was New York’s first 6–5 win in the first match of the season since 1957. The two teams were leading 92-70 last season and split the 20 matches they played. The Yankees won six in a row to close out the regular season, but the Red Sox ended it with a 6–2 victory in a wild-card game. In the ALCS, Boston lost to the Astros in six games. Red’s right-hander Nick Pivetta…