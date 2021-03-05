ENTERTAINMENT

Yara Download Full Movie To Watch Weak Online By Tamilars | Vidyut Jamwal, Shruti Haasan

The Indian Hindi-language crime drama film “Yaara”, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia TMTs and Azur Entertainment, premiered digitally on Thursday, July 30, 2020 via ZEE5.

The film stars Vidyut Jamwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny Basumatary in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story” which was released in 2011.

The film was initially scheduled for release on the big screen, but could not be released due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, which resulted in theaters closing.

However, the film’s trailer was watched by a large number of people, suggesting that the audience was eagerly awaiting the film.

The story of the film is about a ‘outpost gang’ and two men (played by Vidyut Jamwal and Amit Sadh) who played a key role in the formation of this gang. This gang of four friends, including Vijay Verma, has been arrested by the police, after which they will have to spend their time in jail. However, the two men once involved in activities such as drug trafficking, firearms and looting, struggle in different ways to escape their past and start a new life after their release from prison.

Yara full movie download leaked online

The film Yara was leaked online within hours of its release by piracy website TamilTrokers and is now available for free download.

To maintain your safety and security, it is strongly recommended that you refrain from downloading and watching movies through these piracy websites as piracy is a crime and a punishable act under Indian law.

