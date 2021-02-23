Yash Raj Camp is just preparing script for Prabhas?

Yash raj Films is one of the largest production banners in the country. Legendary filmmaker Yash Chapora, his son Aditya Chopra, who is known for films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Befikre’, is looking after Yash Raj’s films . Yash Raj Camp is trying its best to get Yash Raj Camp Radiance On board but he does not have time to do so. Yash Raj Camp wanted to do Dhoom 4 with Bahubali fame Prabhas and a star hero but things could not happen. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Yash Raj Camp is preparing a script just for Prabhas and very soon the team will approach the actor.

If Prabhas shakes his head, the upcoming film will be starring by Manish Sharma and an official announcement about the project will be made soon.

Prabhas is currently busy with several big-budget projects including Radha Krishna Kumar’s film Radhey Shyam featuring Pooja Hegde as the lead lady, Om Raut’s directorial venture Adipurush, featuring Mirchi star Prabhas Bhagwan Ram, Prashanth Neel ‘Magnum Opus’ Playing a role. Salar and Nag Ashwin’s films, which are in various production stages.