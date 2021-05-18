Yash-Ruhi wore a raincoat to face Cyclone Tauktae, see photo

Mumbai. After reaching Gujarat from Maharashtra, the cyclone has now weakened. Due to Hurricane Tauktae (Cyclone Tauktae), there has been a huge loss in both the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Trees and electric poles have been uprooted in many districts. But Karan Johar has posted a post on social media about this storm, which the fans are very liking for.

Let me tell you that there were strong winds in Mumbai since Monday morning and there was worse condition than rain. In such a situation, Karan Johar shared a post and told how Yash and Ruhi prepared for this storm. Friends Karan Johar shared a photo of Yash and Ruhi on Instagram. The picture is very cute. In the photo, both are seen wearing raincoats. Both of them were wearing white monsoon jackets and were giving smiling poses. Which you see in this post.

Friends, let me tell you that Yash and Roohi have covered their entire bodies and now they look completely relaxed. With the photo, Karan Johar wrote in the caption that – Preparations are going on for the monsoon. There was a delay till Karan’s picture was taken that the fans were seen looting love on Yash and Ruhi. Both lugs were also very cute. Sophie Chaudhary, Varun Sharma, Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Bijlani, Maheep Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Malhotra have also commented on this post.