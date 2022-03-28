Yasmin Begum: Man charged with murder and theft after stabbing mother of children in school UK News

A man has been charged with stabbing a mother to death while her two children were in school.

The victim of Thursday’s attack in East London’s Bethnal Green was 40 years old Yasmin Begumwho lived in the area.

Scotland Yard said 40-year-old Kuyum Mia has been charged with murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Mr Mia of Homerton, east London, will be produced in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court later today.

When Ms. Begum did not arrive to pick up her children, officials were called to Globe Road on Thursday afternoon after school staff raised the alarm.

She was found stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Post mortem on Saturday…