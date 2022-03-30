Yassine Bounou. relief news for

Dr Hifty reassured Moroccan supporters about the health condition of Yassin Baunou, who injured his head on Tuesday evening in the Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off against DR Congo.

Victims of an arcade injury then a frontal collision with an attacker, Yasin Baunou is in stable condition.

Abdrak Hifti said the Atlas Lions goalkeeper is doing well and is under 24-hour clinical observation. , Yassine Bouno had scans that showed she had no problems‘, clarified Hifty.

, Thank you all for your messages! And congratulations to all Moroccans on qualifying. Morocco will be present in QatarYasin Baunu wrote on his Instagram account.

Recall that Morocco qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after their big win against the Leopards with a 4-1 draw in Casablanca after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa …