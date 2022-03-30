Yassine Bounou speaks from her hospital bed, the acclaimed hero on the web

Yasin Baunou experienced all kinds of emotions during Atlas Lions’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup yesterday. The Moroccan goalkeeper suffered a blow to the head. Despite his injury, the Sevilla FC goalkeeper insisted on continuing to play, which caused him a new setback that forced him to leave the field. Regarded as a true hero on social networks, Atlas Lion delivers his news from his hospital bed.

During a win against the Democratic Republic of Congo for qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Yasin Baunou was hit hard by Luyindama in the 27th minute, forcing the match to be initially treated in the playing field.

Sevilla’s number one goalkeeper remained on the pitch for about 10 minutes with stitches. After treatment, he resumed sports. But apparently he did not recover from his collision. Ringed with…